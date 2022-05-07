On March 5, 2022, members of the Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance gathered on the square with members of the community, local pastors and community leaders for the National Day of Prayer. This event is one of several events the organization hosts each year in an effort to fulfill their mission — “To promote Christian Unity, Community and Fellowship.”
The National Day of Prayer is observed each year on the first Thursday in May, as designated by the United States Congress. The theme of the 2022 National Day of Prayer came from Colossians, “Exalt the Lord Who has established us,” (2:6-7).
ALMA convenor Lee Michael, youth pastor of Friendship Church, welcomed those who gathered to pray. After offering the opening prayer, prayers for different elements of the community were offered by local pastors and officials. Mark Klaus, pastor of Apostolic Christian Church, gave the prayer for the theme; Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks gave the prayer for government; Elkmont United Methodist Church pastor Thom Porter then gave the prayer for Armed Forces.
“I am praying for our military. I served in the United States Air Force for over 30 years, so I understand a little bit about what they are going through,” Porter said before asking God’s protection over “The Armed Forces of The United States of America on freedom’s frontier.”
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin gave the prayer for first responders.
“I have been doing this for a little over 20 years now. First responders, we are a big family, but we are also a family of our community,” he said.
ALMA co-convenor Jerome Malone, pastor of Oasis Church, offered the prayer for church and families. Limestone County Commission chairman Collin Daly said a prayer for community and Limestone County Schools superintendent Randy Shearouse delivered the prayer for school systems.
“Today, we’d like to ask God’s healing protection upon all our children here in Limestone County,” Shearouse asked.
The prayer for benediction was delivered by pastor Keith Shoulders from David’s Temple Missionary Baptist.
“We thank you Father for how You brought us together on this day. We pray that, most of all, in the midst of this time together, in coming to your presence, that as we ask for change and ask for protection in our community, that You would start that change in each of our hearts,” Shoulders said.
