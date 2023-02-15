Wednesday, February 15 is National School Resource Officer Day. SRO Roy Ellis at Blue Springs Elementary School spends each morning and afternoon goes above and beyond.
"I get two students every morning and afternoon, before school lets out, and raise and lower the flag," Ellis said.
The students learn the proper way to raise and lower the flag as well as proper folding. Ellis has a way to make sure many students in 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades are able to participate.
"I let the teachers select the students and give each class one week before I move on to the next," Ellis said. "I have developed a process and procedure that the students can follow that works for us."
