For the first time in many years, the city of Athens will once again have a community choir. The Athens State University Community Choir held its first rehearsal this past Tuesday and is hoping more members of the community will join.
The purpose of the Athens State University Community Choir is, “to fulfill a need for musical expression in our community and to give members the opportunity to share vocal music with our community and surrounding areas through scheduled performances.”
The Athens State University Community Choir is under the direction of Teresa Edwards who is also director of the Athens High School and Athens Middle School choirs.
Rehearsals are every Tuesday night from 6-7:30 p.m. in the choir room at Athens High School. The choir is open to volunteers ages 16 and older who have shown an interest in increasing their musical and performance skills. Currently, there is not an audition process or a membership fee.
Those interested in being a part of the choir are asked to email tedwards32815@gmail.com or visit the Athens State University Community Choir’s Facebook page and send a message. Those interested can also visit https://sites.google.com/acs-k12.org/athens-state-community-choir.
