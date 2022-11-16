A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. Friday, Nov.11, claimed the lives of three juveniles. Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were fatally injured when the 2018 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 17-year-old left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The three juveniles were all pronounced deceased at the scene. The 17-year-old driver was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The driver was attempting to elude a Hanceville Police Officer at the time of the crash which occurred on Alabama 91 near the 28 mile marker, approximately three miles east of Hanceville city limits, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
