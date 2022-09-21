Residents in the Clements-Owens area will experience quicker response times to medical emergencies with the addition of a new EMS station in Clements.
Prior to the station opening, response times for medical emergencies ranged from 10 to 15 minutes, but the time has been cut down to five to eight minutes on average since first responders have to travel a much shorter distance now.
The station services 50 square miles in the Clements-Owens area and the surrounding area in western Limestone County.
Operating one ambulance per shift, the station has responded to approximately seven to 10 calls daily since it opened on Sept. 9, 2022.
“We are committed to providing the highest level of pre-hospital care throughout Athens and Limestone County. Our ambulance provider, Athens-Limestone Emergency Medical Services, is owned and operated by Huntsville Hospital Health System,” said Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Ambulances are staffed with licensed EMTs and paramedics who are highly trained in lifesaving pre-hospital medical care.
Paramedics are certified in Trauma Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Pediatric Life Support, and credentialed by the EMS and Trauma Division of the State Department of Public Health.
Ambulances are fully equipped with the latest medical equipment to ensure the best possible care is provided in emergency situations.
