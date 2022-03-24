The Town of Elkmont recently approved allocating $50,000 toward the purchase of a late model fire engine, and at the March 21 council meeting, they were joined by members of the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department.
This new piece of valuable firefighting equipment to the Fire Department arsenal of weapons will help those in need, whether it be from a fire or medical emergency.
Mayor Tracy Compton complimented the members of the department for not only their outstanding service to the community but also for their ability to manage and operate the department in a professional manner.
“This is the best run and most effective volunteer fire department in Limestone County,” Mayor Compton said, “and the town of Elkmont could not be more proud than to be able to offset the majority of the cost of this vital piece of life and property saving equipment. The residents of this community depend heavily on this department, and they have never let us down.”
