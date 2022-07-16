The Elkmont and Owens Volunteer Fire Departments joined together Thursday afternoon, July 14, for a truck dedication ceremony for the new fire trucks and equipment that they were able to purchase through the USDA Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.
The Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department received a loan of $92,200 to purchase a fire engine and other equipment to serve the rural community. The department’s current vehicle is obsolete and has reduced capability to serve the area. The new fire truck and the equipment will allow the firefighters to be more effective, have a more reliable response vehicle, and will benefit the 9,777 rural residents who reside in the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department’s service area.
Elkmont’s Assistant Fire Chief Michael Carter said, “This means a lot. This improves our equipment and what we can do and more water we can carry with us on our calls. It will also help us with our ISO rating.”
This new truck comes at a good time for Elkmont VFD as the department is currently experiencing an increase in call volume. “It’s July and we are already sitting at a little over 200 calls. Right now, we are on record to break the most calls we have run for a year period of time,” Carter said.
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will receive a loan of $350,000 to purchase a new fire truck and equipment to serve the community of Owens Crossroads and surrounding areas. The department’s current fire truck has reached the end of its useful life and requires extensive repairs to remain in service. This new fire truck will be more reliable and will increase the safety and effectiveness of the area’s first responders. This investment will benefit the 2,149 rural residents in the department’s service area.
Adam Hall serves as the president of the Owens Volunteer Fire Department Board and is excited for the new truck they hope to receive by the end of the year. “We are hoping by December 31, but there are some issues getting chassis right now. We are also waiting on another smaller truck,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.