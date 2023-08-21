Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) plans to open its 173rd Alabama-based store in Athens towards the end of August. The new Jack’s is located at 15959 Lucas Ferry Road and will feature a double drive-thru.
“We’re excited to join a charming community where business owners and community members are neighbors,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We’re All About the South and thrilled to open a new location in Athens.”
“Jack’s is all about expanding to serve even more communities in the Southeast,” added Bartmess. “We’re proud of everything on our menu, from our handmade breakfast biscuits to our made-to-order burgers. We encourage anyone in or near the Athens area to come experience our friendly service.”
Individuals in and around the Athens community interested in employment opportunities are encouraged to apply for available part and full-time positions. Interested job seekers can apply at eatatjacks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.