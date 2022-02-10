Two areas in the Owens community will soon have signage in an effort to make travel in the two areas safer.
New flashing school zone signs will be going up on Highway 99 at Mt. Pisgah Christian School after final approval was given at Monday’s Limestone County Commission meeting. New flashing stop signs will also be installed on Tillman Mill Road approaching Elk River Mill Road.
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend hopes the signs will be up within the next week or so. Mt. Pisgah’s principal Ron Portell couldn’t be happier.
“It is my understanding that it will be one of those solar panels where traffic will be slowed down before and after school. They shoot through here so fast, and coming over the hill you can’t see and we have accidents here constantly,” he said.
“The signs are hopefully going to be a big benefit to slow all of that down,” Portell said. “We got in touch with Commissioner Townsend and he was waiting on all the final approval. I think that is done now. I just sit out here and it scares me.”
Several accidents have also taken place at the intersection of Elk River Mill and Tillman Mill Roads recently. The new flashing stop signs have been beneficial in other areas around the county and state in cautioning drivers and decreasing the number of car accidents.
“I want to thank Michelle (Williamson) for all her hard work in getting those lights for Highway 99 and Tillman Mill. The Highway 99 project, they have been trying to get these lights for several years. They couldn’t get anybody to reach out and find somebody. Well, Michelle did,” Townsend said.
Members of the Limestone County state delegation pitched in to help provide the signs at both locations. The Tillman Mill Road and Elk River Mill Road intersection signs were made possible with the help from Representative Park Moore, Senator Tim Melson and Rep. Danny Crawford.
Senator Tim Melson and Representative Lynn Greer secured the money needed for the school signs at Mt. Pisgah Christian School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.