The following will be closed Monday January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year Holiday:

• All Athens City offices will be closed. Sanitation will run as scheduled. Please have bins to the curb by 6 a.m.

• All Limestone County Commission offices. Sanitation will run as scheduled.

• Athens City Schools

• Limestone County Schools

• Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

• Athens Bible School

• The Athens News Courier office will be closed Monday.

