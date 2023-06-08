Below are road closures to portions of Garrett Road from Hwy. 31 to Buddy Garrett Road These closures are to support the air show taking place at Pryor Airfield beginning Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11:
Friday, June 9 – Closed from 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, June 10 – Closed from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 11 – Closed from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Due to increased traffic please use extreme caution when driving in this area and follow all road signage instructions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.