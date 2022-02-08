The following federal contracts were announced between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5, by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
Axion wins $3,211,155 and $33,033 federal contracts
Axion Corporation in Huntsville won a federal contract award for $3,211,155 from the U.S. Army, Rock Island, Ill., for Metal Container Assembly in support of AN-M14. Axion also won a federal contract award for $33,033 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components.
Axion Corporation is an SBA-registered Woman Owned Small Business that employs on the average 15-20 employees, under a 155,000-square-foot factory newly built in 2014. Axion Corp is an active supplier of OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) design and build to print manufacturing services to support the needs of the aircraft industry and the U.S. government. Visit http://axion-corp.com/.
Relogic Research wins $6,999,777 federal contract
Relogic Research in Huntsville won a federal contract award for $6,999,777 from the Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville.
ReLogic Research is an 8(a) (a certified small business controlled socially and economically by disadvantaged individuals) with core competencies in advanced materials and advanced manufacturing applications, including automated and adaptive manufacturing processes.
With primary focus in the aerospace and defense sector, the ReLogic team supports a variety of Department of Defense customers including: ARMY (CCDC Aviation & Missile Center, PEO Aviation), NAVY (Naval Research Lab, and Office of Naval Intelligence), AIR FORCE (Air Force Research Lab), Missile Defense Agency, and OSD Test Resource Measurement Center. Capabilities include metrology, reverse engineering, manufacturing technology, aircraft weight savings, data system support, hypersonic materials testing, and test facility design. Visit https://www.relogicresearch.com/.
Lee Precision Machine Shop wins $250,000, $56,446 and $25,632 federal contracts
Lee Precision Machine Shop in Athens won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components.
Lee Precision Machine Shop also won a federal contract award for $56,446 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Weapons.Contract Award.
And also, Lee Precision Machine Shop won a federal contract award for $25,632 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Aircraft Launching/Landing/Ground Handling Equipment.
Lee Precision Machine Shop is a small, minority woman-owned company that provided services for computer numerical control (CNC) machining and robotics welding. Visit https://leeprecisionmachine.com/.
PPG Industries wins $250,000 federal contract
PPG Industries in Huntsville won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va,, for Aircraft and Air-frame Structural Components.
Founded in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass by Captain John B. Ford and John Pitcalm in Pittsburgh, Pa., today PPG is a global supplier of paints, coatings, optical products and specialty materials, according to the company’s website.
As of 2021, the company had 50,000 worldwide employees working in North American, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin American and Asia Pacific with total net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020.
PPG is a publicly traded company and as of 2020 was ranked 209 on the Fortune 500. Visit https://www.ppg.com/.
PCI Productions awarded $22.2 million Air Force contract
The U.S. Air Force Test Center issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Jan. 31.
Productions LLC (PCI Productions) in Huntsville, was awarded a $22,170,649 firm-fixed-price contract for multimedia services. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.
PCI Productions has a 25-year history of delivering communications and business services.
Its parent company, Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services, formed PCI Productions LLC.
PCI Productions is a tribally owned, HUBZone, small business offering services including aviation maintenance, engineering, facilities and constructions, manufacturing, media and communication, and IT. Visit https://www.pci-p.com/.
