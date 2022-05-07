The following federal contracts were announced May 5 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
A Wiley & Associates wins $28,062 federal contractA Wiley & Associates, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $28,062 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components.
PPG Industries wins federal contractsPPG Industries, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $54,830 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components and also a federal contract award for $27,145 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components.
Geeks & Nerds gains $11.2 million contract modificationThe U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on April 15. Geeks & Nerds, Huntsville, was awarded an $11,249,005 modification to a contract to support service requirements within the Program Executive Office Aviation Headquarters. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
Torch Technologies gains $8.7 million contract modificationThe U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on April 25.
Torch Technologies, Huntsville, was awarded an $8,672,239 modification to contract for various types of simulation support to the Systems Simulation Software and Integration Directorate at the Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
