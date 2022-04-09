The following federal contracts were announced March 24-April 7 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.

Sea Wire & Cable wins $250,000 federal contract

Sea Wire & Cable, Madison, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.

PCI Productions wins $249,000,000 federal contract

PCI Productions, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $249,000,000 from the U.S. Navy, San Diego, Calif., for facilities operations support.

Genesis JIT wins $250,000 federal contract

Genesis JIT, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.

Lee Precision Machine Shop wins $66,712 federal contract

Lee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, won a federal contract award for $66,712 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components.

TFAB Manufacturing wins $39,113 federal contract

TFAB Manufacturing, Madison, won a federal contract award for $39,113 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electric Wire, and Power and Distribution Equipment.

Leonardo Electronics US wins $1,093,360 federal contract

Leonardo Electronics US, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $1,093,360 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Mechanicsburg, Penn., for arious Items.

Torch Technologies gains $7.7 million contract modification

Torch Technologies, Huntsville, was awarded a $7,679,109 modification to a federal contract for modeling, simulation, analysis, integration and development support. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

