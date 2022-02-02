The following federal contracts were announced Feb. 1 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
Lee Precision Machine Shop wins $28,899 federal contract
Lee Precision Machine Shop in Athens won a federal contract award for $28,899 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for weapons. Lee Precision Machine Shop is a small, minority woman-owned company that provided services for computer numerical control (CNC) machining and robotics welding. Visit https://leeprecisionmachine.com/.
PPG Industries wind $750,000 federal contract
PPG Industries Inc. of Huntsville won a federal contract for $750,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Richmond, Va., for aircraft and airframe structural components. Founded in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass by Captain John B. Ford and John Pitcalm in Pittsburgh, Pa., today PPG is a global supplier of paints, coatings, optical products and specialty materials, according to the company’s website. As of 2021, the company had 50,000 worldwide employees working in North American, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin American and Asia Pacific with total net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. PPG is a publicly traded company and as of 2020 was ranked 209 on the Fortune 500. Visit https://www.ppg.com/.
Genesis J.I.T. wins $89,465 federal contract
Genesis J.I.T. of Huntsville won a federal contract award for $89,465 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for electric wire and power and distribution equipment. Genesis J.I.T. is a service disabled veteran, Native American-owned small disadvantaged business. Their services range from custom cabling and power distribution assemblies, electroplating services, and military and commercial painting services in addition to other custom needs. Visit https://genesisjit.com/.
