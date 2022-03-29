The following federal contracts were announced March 16-24, by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
C.E. Solutions wins up to $500,000 federal contract
C.E. Solutions, Huntsville, won a federal contract award valued at up to $500,000 from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service, Philadelphia, Penn., for participation in a multiple award schedule.
CFD Research awarded
share of up to $950 million
Air Force contract
The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 18. CFD Research, Huntsville, was awarded a share of a combined $950 million ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains.The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.
Venturi awarded
$42.8 million contract
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 18. Venturi, Huntsville was awarded a $42,789,607 competitive firm-fixed-price General Services Administration federal supply schedule contract order for operational support for the safe, efficient and expeditious deployment and sustainment of Missile Defense System assets, primarily consisting of preparing, handling, loading, securing, transporting, unloading and erecting live missile launch vehicles and maintaining highly specialized missile launch hardware and support equipment. The work will be performed primarily in Huntsville; Fort Belvoir, Va.; and Colorado Springs, Colo.The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, is the contracting activity.
COLSA Corp. receives modifications to high-value contract
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon. COLSA Corp., Huntsville, was awarded a modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to increase the contract ceiling by $30 million to provide continued support for the Advanced Research Center for mission essential modeling and simulation, analyses, test and evaluation and experimentation. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, is the contracting activity.
System Studies & Simulation Inc. receives modifications to
high-value contract
The U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon. System Studies & Simulation Inc., Huntsville, was awarded a $10,985,896 modification to contract for system engineering and technical assistance support to the Strategic and Operation Rockets and Missile Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville; Redstone Arsenal, Ala.; Texarkana, Texas; and Fort Sill, Ok. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
Quantitech LLC awarded $10.8 million modification to contract
The U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon. Quantitech LLC, Huntsville, was awarded a $10.8 million modification to contract for programmatic support for the Utility Helicopter’s Project Manager’s Office. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
