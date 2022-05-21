The following federal contracts were announced May 13-19 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
Seabrook Solutions to compete for Army Corps of Engineers contract
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on April 26. Seabrook Solutions, Huntsville, will compete for each order of a $49 million firm-fixed-price contract for planning, supervision, labor, subcontracts, travel and all other things necessary to perform quality assurance through on-site analysis of facilities and analysis of data contained in the Builder Sustainment Management System database. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, is the contracting activity.
Tetra Tech E.C. to compete for Army Corps of Engineers task order
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on April 28. Tetra Tech E.C., Huntsville, will compete for each order of a $500 million hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract to perform international remediation and environmental services. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, is the contracting activity.
Strata-G Solutions wins $31,650 federal contract
Strata-G Solutions, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $31,650 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for Fire Fighting, Rescue, and Safety Equipment.
PPG Industries wins $27,146 federal contract
PPG Industries, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $27,146 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components.
Science & Engineering Services wins federal contract up to $7.5M
Science & Engineering Services, Huntsville, won a federal contract award valued at up to $7.5 million from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service, Philadelphia, Penn., for participation in a multiple award schedule.
Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation wins $864,815 contract
Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $864,815 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Penn., for Fire Fighting, Rescue and Safety Equipment.
