The following federal contracts were announced March 3-18, by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
PAC wins up to $500,000 federal contract
PAC, Huntsville, won a federal contract award valued at up to $500,000 from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service, Philadelphia, Pa., for participation in a multiple award schedule.
Turner Construction Co. issued high-value contract
The U.S. Air Force Test Center issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 7. Turner Construction Co., Huntsville, was awarded a $300 million ceiling, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, data systems and controls and/or design-build projects for military ground testing facilities. Work will be performed at Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and several geographically separated units. The Air Force Test Center, Arnold AFB, Tenn., is the contracting activity.
System Dynamics International issued high-value contract
The U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 4. System Dynamics International, Huntsville, was awarded a share of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $249,720,634 for the application of rapid development, rapid prototyping, and systems integration in the development of product-based solutions in the following six functional areas: combat integration and identification systems, ship and air integrated warfare systems, special communications mission solutions, air traffic control and landing systems, airborne systems integration and integrated command and control and intelligence. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
Torch Technologies Inc. issued high-value contracts
The U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 4. Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, was awarded a share of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $249,720,634 for the application of rapid development, rapid prototyping and systems integration in the development of product-based solutions in the following six functional areas: combat integration and identification systems, ship and air integrated warfare systems, special communications mission solutions, air traffic control and landing systems, airborne systems integration and integrated command and control and intelligence. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
The U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 8. Torch Technologies, was awarded an $8,635,515 modification to a contract for aviation and missile research, development and engineering. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
COLSA wins $95.7M federal contract
COLSA, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $95,700,000 from the Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, for Advanced Research Center Extension of Services.
Intrepid LLC issued high-value contract
The U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 3. Intrepid LLC, Huntsville, was awarded a $17,998,870 modification to contract to support program operations, system engineering, system tests, system software engineering, system logistics and product office and user assessments.The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems wins $7.9M federal contract
Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $7,871,784 from the U.S. Army, Aberdeen Proving Grou, Md., for Intrusion Detection and Electronic Security.
PAC wins $500,000 federal contract
PAC, Huntsville, won a federal contract award valued at up to $500,000 from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service, Philadelphia, Penn., for participation in a multiple award schedule.
PCI Productions awarded share of up to $249M Navy contract
The U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 15. PCI Productions, Huntsville, was awarded a share of a combined $249 million firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award service contract for
for facility investment services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest area of operations.Work will be performed in California (90 percent), Nevada (5 percent), Arizona (2 percent), Colorado (1 percent), New Mexico (1 percent) and Utah (1 percent). The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.
Lee Precision Machine Shop wins $50,796 federal contract
Lee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, won a federal contract award for $50,796 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Aircraft Launching/Landing/Ground Handling Equipment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.