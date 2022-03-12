The following federal contracts were announced March 9, by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.TFAB MANUFACTURING Wins $27,296 Federal Contract
TFAB Manufacturing wins federal contract for $27, 296
TFAB Manufacturing, Madison, won a federal contract award for $27,296 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electric Wire, and Power and Distribution Equipment.
Genesis JIT wins federal contract for $250,000
Genesis JIT, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Electric Wire, and Power and Distribution Equipment.
A Wiley & Associates wins federal contract for $143,550
A Wiley & Associates, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $143,550 from the Defense Logistics Agency, San Diego, California, for Maintenance and Repair Shop Equipment.
Strata-G Solutions wins federal contract for $97,309 and $43,569
Strata-G Solutions, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $97,309 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Instruments and Laboratory Equipment. Strata-G Solutions also won a federal contract award for $43,569 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Pipe, Tubing, Hose, Fittings.
PPG Industries Inc. wins federal contract for $83,280
PPG Industries Inc., Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $83,280 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components.
Lee Precision Machine Shop wins federal contracts for $66,584 and $55,266
Lee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, won a federal contract award for $66,584 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components. Lee Precision Machine Shop, also won a federal contract award for $55,266 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.