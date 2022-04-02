The following federal contracts were announced March 25-31 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
Sea Wire & Cable wins $250,000 federal contract
Sea Wire & Cable, Madison, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.
PCI Productions wins $249,000,000 federal contract
PCI Productions, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $249,000,000 from the U.S. Navy, San Diego, Calif., for facilities operations support.
Genesis JIT wins $250,000 federal contract
Genesis JIT, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.
Lee Precision Machine Shop wins $66,712 federal contract
Lee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, won a federal contract award for $66,712 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components.
TFAB Manufacturing wins $39,113 federal contract
TFAB Manufacturing, Madison, won a federal contract award for $39,113 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electric Wire, and Power and Distribution Equipment.
