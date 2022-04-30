The following federal contracts were announced April 26-29 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
AXION wins multiple federal contractsAXION, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $322,944 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Weapons. AXION won a federal contract award for $838,053 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Warren, Michigan, for Rotor, Gun Mount. Axion won a federal contract award for $139,934 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components. AXION won a federal contract award for $54,060 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment. AXION won a federal contract award for $838,053 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Warren, Michigan, for Rotor, Gun Mount.
Ridge Instruments wins $111,682 federal contractRidge Instruments Co., Decatur, won a federal contract award for $111,682 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.
ATECH wins $75,465 federal contractATECH Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, won federal contract awards for $75,465 and $50,310 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Valves.
PPG Industries wins $28,692 federal contractPPG Industries, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $28,692 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components.
KUOG wins $28,160 federal contractKUOG, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $28,160 from the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Coast Guard, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, for MH-65 Spare Parts.
JS Solutions wins up to $30 million federal contractJS Solutions , Huntsville, won a federal contract award valued at up to $30 million from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service, Philadelphia, Pa., for participation in a multiple award schedule.
Avion Solutions wins up to $10 million federal contractAvion Solutions, Huntsville, won a federal contract award valued at up to $10 million from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service, Philadelphia, Pa., for participation in a multiple award schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.