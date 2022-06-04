The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies located in your circulation area in the state of Alabama for the Week of May 27-June 2.
Cortina Solutions LLC to share in $10 billion federal contract
The U.S. Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on May 16: Cortina Solutions LLC, Huntsville, will share in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $10 billion across a five-year base period and a five-year option to provide military medical research and development services and technologies across four market segments: Research & Development; Research & Development Support Services; Regulatory Processes; and Translational Science Support and Services. The Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.
Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc. to share in $10 billion contact
The U.S. Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on May 16: Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, will share in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $10 billion across a five-year base period and a five-year option to provide military medical research and development services and technologies across four market segments: Research & Development; Research & Development Support Services; Regulatory Processes; and Translational Science Support and Services. The Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.
Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems LLC wins $95 million contract modification
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on May 16. Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems LLC, Huntsville, was awarded a $95,000,000 modification for the Electronic Security System Program. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
Genesis JIT wins $250,000 federal contract
Genesis JIT , Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for receptacle connectors.
Sea Wire & Cable wins $250,000 federal contract
Sea Wire & Cable, Madison, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for special purpose cables.
Thompson Gray wins $98,750 federal contract
Thompson Gray, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $98,750 from the U.S. Army, Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., for subscriptions.
