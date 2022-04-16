The following federal contracts were announced April 1-15 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
Radiance Technologies gains $8 million contract modificationThe U.S. Defense Advanced Research Agency issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on April 1: Radiance Technologies Inc, Huntsville, was awarded a within-scope, add-work modification totaling $7,999,996 to a previously awarded contract for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling program. Work will be performed in Huntsville (60 percent); Basking Ridge, N.J. (6 percent); Menlo Park, Calif. (28 percent); Poway, Calif. (1 percent); and Rome, N.Y. (5 percent). The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.
PPG Industries wins $81,802 federal contractPPG Industries, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $81,802 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components.
Lee Precision Machine Shop wins $139,500 federal contractLee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, won a federal contract award for $139,500 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Weapons.
Genesis JIT wins $2.7 million federal contractGenesis JIT, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $2,726,849 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Electric Wire, and Power and Distribution Equipment.
Huntsville Fastener & Supply wins $250,000 federal contractHuntsville Fastener & Supply, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Hardware and Abrasives.
PPG Industries wins $26,383 federal contractPPG Industries, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $26,383 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft and Airframe Structural Components.
