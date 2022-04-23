The following federal contracts were announced April 21 by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
GATR Technologies Inc. wins $250,000 federal contractGATR Technologies Inc., Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.
A Wiley & Associates wins $37,475 federal contractA Wiley & Associates, Huntsville, won a federal contract award for $37,475 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Weapons.
