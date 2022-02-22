The following federal contracts were announced between Feb. 10-19, by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
Native Pride Spares wins $59,269 federal contract
Native Pride Spares in Huntsville won a federal contract award for $59,269 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Hardware and Abrasives.
A Wiley & Associates wins
$2 million and $67,095
federal contracts
A Wiley & Associates in Huntsville won a federal contract award for $2 million from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for Aircraft Components and Accessories.
Also, the company won a federal contract award for $67,095 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Ship and Marine Equipment.
Qualis Corp. issued
$28.5 million
contract modification
The U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon. Qualis Corp. in Huntsville was awarded a $28,565,478 modification to a contract (W91260-21-F-5006) for advisory and assistant services for training.
The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
Genesis JIT wins
$250,000 federal contract
Genesis JIT of Huntsville won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.
KUOG wins $10,200
federal contract
KUOG in Huntsville won a federal contract award for $10,200 from the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Coast Guard, Elizabeth City, N.C., for Connecting Link.
