On Sept. 1, 2022, the Special Education Department of the Limestone County Board of Education will begin the destruction of records.
Special Education records collected by the LCS District related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement or provision of special education in the district are maintained for a period of five years after special education services have ended for the students, in compliance with state and federal laws.
Special Education services end when the student is no longer eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 21, or moves from the district.
These records will be destroyed in accordance with state and federal law unless the parent/guardian or adult student notifies the Limestone County School District otherwise.
If you are a parent/guardian or an adult student and you wish to maintain this information for your personal records, please contact the Special Education Department of the Limestone County Board of Education at (256)-998-5229 before September 1, 2022.
