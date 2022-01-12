Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have identified Courtney Spraggins, 26, of Trion, Ga., as the adult victim found deceased at Lawsons Ridge Drive in Huntsville on Friday, Jan. 7.
SBI Special Agents responded to the scene at the request of the Huntsville Police Department to immediately launch a death investigation. Special Agents arrested and officially charged David McCoy, 28, of Madison with capital murder. McCoy, an officer with the Huntsville Police Department, was off duty at the time of the incident. He was transported to the Madison County Jail without bond. Nothing further is available, as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Spraggins, the girlfriend of the accused, was expecting her third child at the time of her death.
