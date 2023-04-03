Monday was the first day for the Limestone County Solid Waste Department to begin providing garbage services in the county. The decision to create the department came after the previous contractor informed the Commission of his plans to retire at the end of March. Recycling drop off services also began Monday at the old L&S property on North Jefferson Street.
“We are officially in the garbage business now,” District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said. “Glad to be in and I think it’s going to be a good thing for this county.”
Sammet had spoken with the director of the Solid Waste Department and reported that things were running smoothly so far. He reminded customers to not block mailboxes or put the carts in the roadway.
Sammet said, “I think our first month is going to be a trial period for us. Maybe we will get all the bugs ironed out.”
“I hope everybody can be patient with us. Our guys are out working hard, and they were eager to get started,” District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend said.
Chairman Collin Daly added, “I know it’s going to be a learning curve for everybody. I almost wanted to cry this morning. I get there at 3 o’clock, worried about when it was going to start and how its going to start. At 4:30, those guys showed up to work, some before, and they didn’t have to show up until 5. That’s the dedication we are putting in for the citizens of Limestone County.”
District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin reported that crews will be out working on Carter and Malone Roads when weather allows. Work will likely continue over the next two weeks.
The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items.
• A resolution to establish a fund for dump truck acquisitions and disposals.
• Bid 2824 for printing for the Limestone County Revenue Commission awarded to DivcoData.
• Hire Surayya Palmer as a Corrections Officer pending a drug screen.
• Transfer Stephen Cooper Posey transferring from a Corrections officer to a Deputy Sheriff, effective April 3, 2023.
• Hire Eddy Robertson and Chris Crable as a truck operators in the Solid Waste Department.
• Hire Ella Edwards as a Career Tech in the I.T. Department, effective April 3, 2023.
• Proclamation recognizing the month of April as Fair Housing Month in accordance with ADECA’s requirements for recipients of CDBG grants.
• Financing through Bryant Bank for three 28-yard Freightliner garbage trucks and one International service truck at 3.99 percent interest. Term will be a 60-month fully amortized term loan with annual payments of principal and interest.
• Financing through Trustmark Bank for solid waste roll-carts at 4.17 percent interest. Term will be a 60 month fully amortized term loan with annual payments of principal and interest.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary approval for Briarpatch Subdivision- Addition No. 2 creating 12 lots in District 2 located on the east side of Wells Road about 700’ south of Ed Ray Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Ferguson Place Subdivision creating 1 lot in District 3 located at the west corner of Miller Street & Deb Drive.
• Preliminary and final approval for Clayton Estates creating 2 lots in District 3 located at the east corner of Miller Street & Deb Drive.
• Preliminary approval for Wingate Subdivision, Phase 3 creating 84 lots in District 1 located on the east side of Hwy 251 located east side of the intersection with Ferguson Lane and Ira Lane.
The next Limestone County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
