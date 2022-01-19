With the latest surge in the cases of the omicron variant, several area schools have announced a transition to e-learning due to staffing issues.
Limestone County Schools on e-learning through Friday, Jan. 21:
Tanner High School
Tanner Elementary
Sugar Creek Elementary
Athens City Schools on
e-learning through Friday, Jan. 21:
Athens High School
iAcademy at Athens
Elementary School
FAME Academy at Brookhill
Heart Academy at Julian Newman
SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary
Athens Middle School
