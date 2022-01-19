e-learning

 Due to the omicron variant, schools in the city and county are having to transition to e-learning.

 courtesy photo

With the latest surge in the cases of the omicron variant, several area schools have announced a transition to e-learning due to staffing issues. 

 

Limestone County Schools on e-learning through Friday, Jan. 21:

Tanner High School

Tanner Elementary

Sugar Creek Elementary

 

Athens City Schools on 

e-learning through Friday, Jan. 21:

Athens High School 

iAcademy at Athens 

Elementary School 

FAME Academy at Brookhill 

Heart Academy at Julian Newman

SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary

Athens Middle School 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you