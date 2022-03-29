The Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign.
This one-day online fundraising event on April 6 will encourage patrons and library lovers to make a gift to the library.
The campaign is important, foundation members said, because libraries form the cornerstone of their community.
In addition to books, the library offers innovative programs and promotes lifelong learning, connects patrons to technology and advances knowledge.
One of these programs in Athens is the Summer Reading Program, designed for children and young adults. This free program engages children academically while keeping reading fun.
The Summer Reading Program encourages a passion for reading and is critical in preventing academic loss over the summer months.
2022 Summer Reading will provide daily activities and weekly special events.
To learn more about #LibraryGivingDay or join the celebration of libraries, visit alcplfoundation.org.
Find the library foundation on Facebook at Athens-Limestone County Public Library Foundation and on Instagram at @alplfoundation.
About the Athens-Limestone County Library Foundation
Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation is a not-for-profit established in 1995 that helps the library build its collection and resources, offer programs for patrons of all ages and better serve the needs of our community.
The foundation does this by securing and managing donations from the community to support the library beyond what public funding provides.
