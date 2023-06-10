A hit and run collision that occurred Friday evening in Athens has claimed the life of Eric Noel Bailey, 30, of Leighton, Alabama.
The collision occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday on US Highway 31 near Roy Long Road, When Athens Police Department arrived, Leighton, who was on a motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and the Athens Police Department are asking for assistance from the public with identifying the driver of a 2012-13 Honda Civic for questioning. According to witness information, the vehicle was black and/or white in color and sustained severe frontend damage.
If anyone does have any information, they are asked to contact Lieutenant Jonathan Caldwell, 256-233-8700.
