A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, has claimed the life of an Athens man. Rey Lagunas-Quintana Jr., 21, was fatally injured when the 2010 Infinity QX56 he was driving left the roadway, struck a median and a utility pole before overturning. Lagunas-Quintana, who was not utilizing his seat belt, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. Hwy. 72 near the 81 mile marker, in the city of Athens. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
One killed in Tuesday morning crash
- For the News Courier
