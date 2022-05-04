The Athens Farmers Market kicked off the 2022 season Tuesday morning, May 3, welcoming local growers and artisans. There are a few changes in the market schedule this year, giving vendors more great opportunities to sell their goods. Athens Main Street is now managing two weekly markets at the Green Street pavilion.
Market manager Kat Greene reported a strong turnout for the first market of the season Tuesday morning, with many people stopping by on their way into work.
“We’ve already had several vendors sell out this morning,” Greene said.
From now until Sept. 27, the Athens Farmers Market will be open every Tuesday from 7 a.m. until noon.
“It’s a certified market, and it’s the same rules as the Saturdays,” Greene said. As an Alabama Certified Farmers Market, all produce, prepared foods and crafts must be locally produced and sold by the makers or their employees.
While the Tuesday market is already open, the Saturday markets will open Saturday, June 4, and run until Aug.27 from 7 a.m. until noon.
Fridays will be open for the flea market day, but that will be self-governed, giving others an opportunity to sell their products.
“As long as they clean up after themselves, they can set up on Fridays, and it will be a free little spot for them to set up and sell their stuff,” Greene said.
Greene is hoping to find more vendors for the Tuesday market.
“I would like to get someone who sells bread and a new coffee vendor. We are looking for a honey vendor for Tuesdays. There are a few things I want to have to fill in, especially bread and honey. It will grow though, especially the produce as more comes in season,” she said.
Growers or artisans interested in being a vendor at the Athens Farmers Market can find the rules and applications on the Athens Farmers Market Facebook page or on the Athens Main Street website.
