On Sept. 2, students at Athens Middle School signed the Avid Student Agreement committing to participating in the Avid program for at least one year and to maintain their GPA, complete all their assignments, and pursue a college career.
“AVID is a system that we have across our district in which the mission is to close the opportunity gap by preparing our students for college readiness and success in a global society,” said Melissa Moore, math and AVID teacher at AMS.
She went on to explain, “what we do is we work to help students become more aware through strategies that include writing inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading to prepare them more to be 21st century global citizens.”
Some parents came out to support their students yesterday morning.
“That’s what they have, it’s a network of teachers, administrators, counselors, parents, colleges, and all of the above,” said Moore.
She explained some opportunities the program gives students saying, “we take field trips, we get opportunities to have guest speakers come in to let our students know what their path looks like, both career and college.”
“I want them to know that the opportunities are always there,” said Moore. “It’s limitless opportunities and they can be anything they want to be, they can do anything they want to do, we just have to be very intentional about planting those seeds.”
Athens City Schools have had the AVID program since 2015. Moore and other teachers went to Summer Institute and were trained. When they returned, they implemented the program in Athens Intermediate and AMS, and Athens High School soon followed.
“We actually had about 45 of our teachers to go down this summer to get trained because we’ve had a lot of new teachers coming in, and so we’ve had a lot of new training,” said Moore. “I’m also a facilitator there and I get to teach the other teachers that come in.
She went on to explain, “when you’re immersed in that environment where students feel comfortable and safe, to learn and to grow and support, it is just a phenomenal opportunity not only for the students, but the teachers and the parents as well.”
“It’s a phenomenal system that is designed to help all students know that the opportunities are limitless,” said Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.