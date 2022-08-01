This week, schools across the county will have various orientations, open houses and meet the teacher events.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the main campus auditorium
Limestone County Schools
Elementary Schools
Aug. 2 from 4-6 p.m.
High Schools
Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m.
Back to School Career Day in the Park
Saturday, Aug. 6
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wellness Park
This event is meant to bridge the gap between education, skills, and the workforce. There will be school supply giveaways, free food, festivities, and family fun.
Athens City Schools
SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary
Kindergarten and second grade students:
Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
First and third grade students:
Aug. 4 at 6:45 p.m.
HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary
Kindergarten and first grade:
Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
Second and third grade:
Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary
Second and fourth grade:
Aug. 4 from 4-5 p.m.
Kindergarten and first grade:
Aug. 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
iAcademy at Athens Elementary
First Class Pre-K:
Aug. 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Eagles Nest and K-3
Aug. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Athens Intermediate School
Fourth grade:
Aug. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the classrooms and gymnasium
Fifth grade:
Aug. 8 from 7-8 p.m. in the classrooms and gymnasium
Parents can sign up for PTO or to be a classroom volunteer, as well as purchase a family PTO membership. Families can order SGA t-shirts and turn in student planner money.
A Kona Ice truck will be available on site.
Athens Middle School
AMS schedule pickup
Sixth grade:
Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the sixth-grade office
Sixth-grade vaccination cards must be turned in.
Seventh and eighth grade:
Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main office
Orientation
Sixth grade:
Aug. 4 from 5-6 p.m.
Seventh and eighth grade:
Aug. 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Students will begin in the main gymnasium and then follow their schedule to meet their teachers.
Athens High School
Freshman and new student orientation:
Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Performing Arts Center
