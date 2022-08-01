This week, schools across the county will have various orientations, open houses and meet the teacher events. 

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the main campus auditorium 

Limestone County Schools

Elementary Schools

Aug. 2 from 4-6 p.m.

High Schools

Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. 

Back to School Career Day in the Park

Saturday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wellness Park 

This event is meant to bridge the gap between education, skills, and the workforce. There will be school supply giveaways, free food, festivities, and family fun. 

Athens City Schools

SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary

Kindergarten and second grade students: 

Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. 

First and third grade students: 

Aug. 4 at 6:45 p.m.

HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary

Kindergarten and first grade:

Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Second and third grade: 

Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary

Second and fourth grade: 

Aug. 4 from 4-5 p.m.

Kindergarten and first grade: 

Aug. 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

iAcademy at Athens Elementary

First Class Pre-K: 

Aug. 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Eagles Nest and K-3

Aug. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. 

Athens Intermediate School

Fourth grade: 

Aug. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the classrooms and gymnasium

Fifth grade: 

Aug. 8 from 7-8 p.m. in the classrooms and gymnasium 

Parents can sign up for PTO or to be a classroom volunteer, as well as purchase a family PTO membership. Families can order SGA t-shirts and turn in student planner money. 

A Kona Ice truck will be available on site.  

Athens Middle School

AMS schedule pickup

Sixth grade: 

Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the sixth-grade office

Sixth-grade vaccination cards must be turned in. 

Seventh and eighth grade: 

Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main office

Orientation

Sixth grade: 

Aug. 4 from 5-6 p.m. 

Seventh and eighth grade: 

Aug. 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 

Students will begin in the main gymnasium and then follow their schedule to meet their teachers. 

Athens High School

Freshman and new student orientation: 

Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Performing Arts Center

