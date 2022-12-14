Original cast members from The Dukes of Hazzard are headed to North Alabama in April for the Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) will also perform a live concert.
The North Alabama Market will feature meet and greets with some of the Dukes of Hazzard cast, live music, food trucks, the LuLu Coltrane-Hogg pie baking contests, amazing vendors, “Duke” look a like contests, a Dukes of Hazzard Car Show, and much more.
The Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market is scheduled for April 15-16 at the The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms. More details will be made available as they are released. For more information, email GravelRoadMarket@gmail.com
