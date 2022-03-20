Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after the Republican-led state Senate voted to remove her from office because of her recent wire fraud conviction. On Friday, March 18, 2022, a judge ruled that Robinson, a former Tennessee state senator removed from office after being convicted of using federal grant money on wedding expenses, will not serve prison time, but will spend one year on probation. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, File)