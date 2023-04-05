Serena Owsley, Athens City Schools Chief School Financial Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance, has recently been selected to receive the 2023 Robert L. Morton Outstanding School Business Official Award. This award, presented by the Alabama Association of School Business Officials, recognizes an outstanding chief school financial officer for their dedication to the community, profession, and district.
During her 26-year tenure at Athens City Schools, Owsley has served as bookkeeper, payroll coordinator, and accounting supervisor before being named Chief School Financial Officer (2016) and Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance (2019). Owsley is responsible for overseeing system business operations including Finance and Budgeting, Transportation, Child Nutrition, Facilities and Maintenance, and Capital Projects.
Owsley is an active member of the Alabama Association of School Business Officials, Association of School Business Officials International, School Superintendents of Alabama, Alabama Association of School Personnel Administrators, Council for Leaders in Alabama, and the Alabama School Plant Management Association.
Alabama Association of School Business Officials (AASBO) will also award Athens City Schools with a $2,000 Robert L. Morton scholarship that Mrs. Owsley will present to a deserving high school senior who plans to pursue a career in accounting. Mrs. Owsley will be recognized at the AASBO annual meeting in May.
