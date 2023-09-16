Serena Owsley, Athens City Schools Chief School financial officer and assistant superintendent of administration and finance, was recently presented with an Alabama State Board of Education Resolution, commending her for being named recipient of the sixteenth annual Robert L. Morton Award. This award, presented by the Alabama Association of School Business Officials, recognizes an outstanding chief school financial officer in Alabama and their dedication to community, profession, and district.
During her 26-year tenure at Athens City Schools, Owsley has served as bookkeeper, payroll coordinator, and accounting supervisor before being named Chief School Financial Officer in 2016 and Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance in 2019.
Owsley is responsible for overseeing all system business operations including finance and budgeting, transportation, child nutrition, facilities and maintenance and capital projects.
Owsley is an active member of the Alabama Association of School Business Officials, Association of School Business Officials International, School Superintendents of Alabama, Alabama Association of School Personnel Administrators, Council for Leaders in Alabama, and the Alabama School Plant Management Association.
