Park Supply celebrates grand opening
C.p. bailey / the news courier
Owners and staff of the Park Supply Company are joined by members of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and others at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
Park Supply Company celebrated its Athens grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon. The business is located where Collins Supply operated for many years. The building has been renovated and has a showroom dedicated to kitchen and bath. Park Supply Company also carries a variety of items including hardware, tools, pet supplies, RV supplies, electrical, paint, lawn and garden supplies and much more.
Owner Mark Stephens welcomed everyone to the new showroom.
“We are excited about being in Athens and we’ve wanted to do this for a number of years. It has finally come to fruition,” he said. Park Supply Company began renovations to the 23,000 square foot building last spring.
