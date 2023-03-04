A special group of party animals didn’t let a stormy night stop them from having a fun filled night at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. The Stuffed Animal Slumber Party took place Wednesday night at the library where the well-loved animals had the opportunity to explore all the wonderful things the library has to offer for children.
Children could drop off their favorite stuffed animal at the library Wednesday and pick them up the next day. Library staff reported that this party saw the largest number of attendees yet.
As storms rolled through Athens and Limestone County, the animals stormed through the library. They were given iPads to document all the good times they were having so that they could share with their special person later.
Some animals read books quietly to themselves while others opted to read books to the new friends they made. Several animals played with Lego toys, and others raided the chocolate covered donuts left in the staff’s kitchen. Mr. Bumble Bee and Shelly the Turtle bonded while watching the rain fall outside.
Pikachu was pumped when he found Pokemon DVDs, and Spiderman couldn’t stay away from the superhero books.
The animals also colored pictures, had a scavenger hunt, climbed trees, and played with the copy machine. They found so much fun stuff to do that they slept soundly until morning and are counting the days until they get together again.
“It took a while to find all of the stuffed animals, because they fell asleep all over the library,” ALCPL wrote on Facebook.
