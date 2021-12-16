Starting Jan. 1, 2022, substitute workers at Limestone County Schools will receive more in compensation.
The Limestone County School Board approved the $10 a day pay increase at their meeting Tuesday evening.
“We raised it earlier this year. and we have increased it 10 more dollars to try to be more competitive with area industries and also with other school systems,” LCS Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said. Non-certified subs will now make $75 a day, and certified subs will be paid $85 a day. Anyone who subs is eligible for the increase, including school nurses, CNP workers and custodians.
The board also approved the early release of December paychecks for employees of LCS. The paychecks will be released on Dec. 22.
Shearouse opted to withdraw his recommendation to approve a revised version of the 2022-2023 school year calendar after a request from board member Charles Shoulders.
Shoulders wanted teachers to have an opportunity to give input on the proposed revisions.
The board approved the following the agenda items:
Use of schools
Elkmont Elementary School- Alabama 4-H use of the gym on Jan. 21, 2022 for VEX IQ Robotics Competition.
Johnson Elementary School- Booster Club use of the gym on Feb. 1-28, 2022 for basketball/games and cheerleading team practices.
Sugar Creek Elementary Cub Scout Pack 7221 use of the cafeteria on Jan. 1-Mar. 31, 2022.
Girl Scout Troop 21010 the use of the cafeteria on Jan. 13-Mar. 24, 2022 for troop meetings.
West Limestone Rec Basketball Booster Club the use of the old and new gym on Jan. 1-Mar. 1, 2022, for rec basketball practices.
West Limestone High School- West Limestone Rec Basketball Booster Club requests the use of the old and new gym on Jan. 1-Mar. 1, 2022, for rec basketball practices and games.
Overnight trips
Clements High School- Boys Varsity Basketball team Randolph High School in Huntsville on Dec. 28-30, 2021.
East Limestone High School- Boys and Girls Bowling team to Pelham on Jan. 20-21, 2022, for Bowling Regionals competition and to Birmingham Jan. 27-28, 2022, for Bowling State competition.
Approval to bid
Elkmont High School- New cabinets for Family and Consumer Science kitchen area. Funding from Dekko grant and Operations and Maintenance Fund from Career Tech Center.
Property no longer needed for public school purposes
Transportation Department- three F250 service trucks
Various schools and transportation department- miscellaneous items and buses/vehicles
Renewal of annual
NextGen document service and maintenance & support contract at a total cost of $51,118.97 (general fund) for Finance, CNP, HR and local schools
2021-2022 ELA District Textbook Committees
Elkmont High School’s contract with Under Armor, Inc. for athletic apparel and gear through Lee’s Sporting Goods.
Upgrade to Sophos XGS6500 firewalls and hardware and a three-year software license for $121,860.00 (etf/general fund)
Limestone County Schools consolidation plan
Renewal of annual Microsoft server and workstation operating system and client access licenses for $29,808.66 (etf/general fund)
Purchase of teacher’s editions and workbook materials from Savvas enVision Math for $78,155.66 (general fund allocated for state textbooks)
Health Science student training agreement with Limestone Health Facility for the 2021-2022 school year.
Contract with Gunn & Associates to engineer electrical drawings for Elkmont’s Blake Jones Field lighting for $18,450.00.
