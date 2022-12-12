A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, has claimed the life of an Athens man. Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont. Kelley was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Cross Key Road, approximately five miles north of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.