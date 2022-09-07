Brady and Anna Peek of Peek Family Farms in Limestone County will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The couple were one of three finalists for the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 2022 Outstanding Young Farm Family award.
The show will premiere locally on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. on your local NBC channel and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. central time.
“We had a great two days visiting with Brady and Anna on their farm and at the school where Anna teaches,” said Simply Southern TV co-host Mary Wilson. “They truly have built a farm that’s worthy of being named one of the best in the state.”
Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Episodes are also available on the show’s website at www.SimplySouthernTV.net.
Simply Southern TV is presented by the Alabama Farmers Federation, but it’s made possible through sponsorships. Those include major sponsor Alabama Farmers Cooperative; supporting sponsor Alfa Insurance; sustaining sponsors Alabama Catfish Producers, Alabama Soybean Producers; and Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers; and contributing sponsors Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Farm Credit, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and Sweet Grown Alabama.
