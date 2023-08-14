Brady and Anna Peek of Limestone County were named the 2023 Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF) Aug. 12.

They were recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Mobile. The OYFF measures success based on farm growth, Federation involvement and community leadership for members ages 18-35. As the OYFF, the Peeks score more than $80,000 in prizes and will represent Alabama during the national Achievement Award contest in January in Utah. Their prize package includes $40,000 toward a Ford truck, courtesy of Alfa Insurance; a John Deere Gator from Alabama Ag Credit and Alabama Farm Credit; and a year’s lease on a John Deere tractor from John Deere, TriGreen and SunSouth. The Peeks raise row crops in Limestone and Lauderdale counties and have one son, Ridge. Since beginning their farm in 2010, the Peeks have increased yields and efficiency; expanded to include custom farming and a trucking business; and diversified into raising flowers and sweet corn they sell to local customers. Brady is the State Soybean Committee chair and chaired the State Young Farmers Committee in 2021. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell and Brady, Anna and Ridge Peek.