On Nov. 14, 2022, Athens Police Department responded to a store robbery at Circle K located on U.S. Highway 31 in Athens, Ala. Local law enforcement agencies obtained a description of the offender and his vehicle. As a result, all agencies began patrolling service stations in the area.
At approximately 8:20 p.m., James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Penn., (a convicted sex offender), walked into a service station in the 26000 Block of Main St. in Ardmore, Ala., armed with a handgun and completed a second robbery by ordering the clerk to give him money at gun point.
A Good Samaritan (U.S. Marine veteran), legally armed with his personal protection weapon, observed the robbery outside the front door. Upon Henry exiting the store, the Good Samaritan gave several verbal commands for Henry to drop his gun; however, Henry did not comply. Instead, Henry pointed his weapon at the Good Samaritan and, upon doing so, was immediately shot.
First responders rendered aid to Henry; however, he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to assist with the crime scene. During the investigation, all stolen funds from both robberies were recovered. No innocent victims or bystanders reported any injuries. Ardmore Police Officers were on the scene within 60 seconds of the 911 call. The investigation remains active, and no arrests have been made. Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be presented to a Limestone County Grand Jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.