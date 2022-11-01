Over the weekend, the inaugural Picklefest Pickleball Tournament saw well over 200 competitors from around the region, including five states, competing for pickleball glory. The event was presented by Athens State University and hosted by the Athens Alabama Pickleball Association at the Athens Sportsplex. The tournament was held over three days in both singles and doubles with different divisions for skill level and age.
Each registered player was guaranteed at least four games in round-robin play. Those players or teams that qualified then moved on to the knock out round. For tournament results, visit https://www.pickleballtournaments.com/tournamentinfo.pl?tid=7116.
Athens Alehouse also welcomed pickleball players to a Saturday night social sponsored by David and Kathryn Chasteen. Guests enjoyed more pickleball outside as well as food trucks and live music.
