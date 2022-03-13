BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — A small airplane crashed near the Alabama coast on Friday, killing the pilot, authorities said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate the crash, which involved a two-seat Grumman American AA-1 that news outlets reported went down at the Bay Minette Municipal Airport.
Police Chief Al Tolbert said in a statement that the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft, but other details about the crash were unclear.
Bay Minette, the county seat in Baldwin County, is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Mobile.
