The 31st Annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, one of North Alabama’s largest antique tractor and engine shows, is scheduled to return to Athens, but at a new location. Aug. 4-5, 2023, the annual event will be held at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena.
The event, presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association, is a celebration of rural American farming heritage and offers an opportunity to see an array of farm equipment, including, gasoline and steam engines in action, horse-drawn equipment, antique tractors, cars, trucks and other farming collectibles.
The family-friendly event will feature great live music, old-fashioned concessions, parts and homemade craft vendors and games. Festivalgoers can enjoy wheat threshing exhibits, tractor slow races, a skillet throw contest for ladies and pedal pull for the kids.
The crowd pleasing tractor parade ride is planned for Friday, Aug. 4, departing the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena at 10 a.m. Spectators can catch a glimpse of the 25-mile parade along Easter Ferry Road, Morris Road, Hwy 127, Hays Mill Road, Edgewood Road and Elm Street. After a stop for lunch provided by the Limestone County Cattleman’s Association, the 40-60 tractors also drive down a portion of the Richard Martin Rails to Trails in Elkmont.
A fish fry will be held Friday at 5 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Arena with live music featuring Daniel Jones and Houston Ridge Bluegrass Band starting at 5:30 p.m.
Gates open at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The event takes place at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena located at 18032 Buck Island Road/AL Hwy 99. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 12 years old and younger. Parking is free. For more information, call Justin Romine at 256.762.2739, Allen Dement at 256.431.0619 or Eli Wallace at 256.497.1264 or visit the Piney Chapel Antique Engine Tractor Association Facebook page.
