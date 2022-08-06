The Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association welcomed tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country to Piney Chapel for the 30th annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days.
The Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage even is one of the largest of its kind in the southeast.
“It has been my pleasure to serve as this year’s President of the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association,” said Justin Romine, president of the PCAETA. “It has been my mission to help honor our heritage and to pass it on to the younger generation and those to come.”
On Friday, antique and vintage tractors paraded 15 miles from the showgrounds to the Sheriff’s arena and through the south of the Square, and back to the Sheriff’s arena and the showgrounds.
Back at the showgrounds, collectors could be found displaying various antique engines, machines, and tractors. Guests and exhibitioners enjoyed a fish fry, local music, and a threshing demonstration.
